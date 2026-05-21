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Old's Cool Art Reception

Old's Cool Art Reception

Old's Cool, a mixed media show in partnership with Hunter Creek Historical Foundation, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, June 3, from 4 to 7 pm. The show is the 267th consecutive exhibition since the Gallery opened 40 years ago. Sam Louras, curator, asked Art Burrows, Judith Fox-Perry, Doug Graybeal, Gregg Hollomon, Suzanne Jackson, Corina Minniti, Jayne Mosher, Leif Mosher, Steve Mundinger, Glenn Rappaport, Fran Reither, Marty Schlein, Robin Sturgeon, and Larry Yaw to join her in exhibiting their art.

Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
https://www.aspenchapel.org/
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood Dr
Aspen, Colorado 81611