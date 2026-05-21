Old's Cool Art Reception

Old's Cool, a mixed media show in partnership with Hunter Creek Historical Foundation, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, June 3, from 4 to 7 pm. The show is the 267th consecutive exhibition since the Gallery opened 40 years ago. Sam Louras, curator, asked Art Burrows, Judith Fox-Perry, Doug Graybeal, Gregg Hollomon, Suzanne Jackson, Corina Minniti, Jayne Mosher, Leif Mosher, Steve Mundinger, Glenn Rappaport, Fran Reither, Marty Schlein, Robin Sturgeon, and Larry Yaw to join her in exhibiting their art.