Opening Reception: All That is Close
Opening Reception: All That is Close
Join us for a festive evening of art, conversation, and community as we celebrate the opening of All that is Close at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Enjoy refreshments and experience glimpses into the infinite through the works of Pattie Lee Becker, Joanne Seongweon Lee, Agustina Flores Maini & Erin Rigney.
Admission: Free and open to the public
Red Brick Center for the Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Red Brick Center for the Arts
(970) 429-2777
redbrickarts@cityofaspen.com
Red Brick Center for the Arts
110 E. Hallam St.Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-429-2777
redbrickarts@cityofaspen.com