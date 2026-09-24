Panel: Roaring Fork Valley Transit successes and opportunities

Over the last decade, Colorado has made big strides in expanding transit options and funding statewide, regionally and locally - and the Roaring Fork Valley has led not just in Colorado but nationally. By helping more people choose transit, we can reduce pollution, cut transportation costs and improve safety on our roads. Join CoPIRG as we facilitate a conversation about transit progress and opportunities with the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation Shoshana Lew, CEO of RFTA Kurt Ravenschlag and Vice President of Aspen One Michael Miracle.