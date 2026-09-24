Panel: Roaring Fork Valley Transit successes and opportunities
Panel: Roaring Fork Valley Transit successes and opportunities
Over the last decade, Colorado has made big strides in expanding transit options and funding statewide, regionally and locally - and the Roaring Fork Valley has led not just in Colorado but nationally. By helping more people choose transit, we can reduce pollution, cut transportation costs and improve safety on our roads. Join CoPIRG as we facilitate a conversation about transit progress and opportunities with the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation Shoshana Lew, CEO of RFTA Kurt Ravenschlag and Vice President of Aspen One Michael Miracle.
Explore Books
Free
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com