Peak Series: A Recital by Edgar Meyer bass and Amy Yang piano
Peak Series: A Recital by Edgar Meyer bass and Amy Yang piano
HAYDN/PIATIGORSKY, EDGAR MEYER: Divertimento in D major (after Baryton Trios, Hob. XI/113 and 95)
BOTTESINI: Romanza Patética
BOTTESINI: Fantasia Cerrito
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EDGAR MEYER: Original Works
Hailed by The New Yorker as “…the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively un-chronicled history of his instrument,” Meyer’s unparalleled technique and musicianship in combination with his gift for composition have brought him a vast and varied audience. His unique artistry earned him a MacArthur Award in 2002.
Meyer is joined by pianist Amy Yang, who balances and active career as a soloist, chamber musician, and pedagogue.
PLEASE NOTE: Most pass discounts/benefits do not apply to this event.
Harris Concert Hall
$58
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Harris Concert Hall
960 North 3rd StreetAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-9042
tickets@aspenmusic.org