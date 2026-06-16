Peak Series: A Recital by Edgar Meyer bass and Amy Yang piano

HAYDN/PIATIGORSKY, EDGAR MEYER: Divertimento in D major (after Baryton Trios, Hob. XI/113 and 95)

BOTTESINI: Romanza Patética

BOTTESINI: Fantasia Cerrito

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EDGAR MEYER: Original Works

Hailed by The New Yorker as “…the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively un-chronicled history of his instrument,” Meyer’s unparalleled technique and musicianship in combination with his gift for composition have brought him a vast and varied audience. His unique artistry earned him a MacArthur Award in 2002.

Meyer is joined by pianist Amy Yang, who balances and active career as a soloist, chamber musician, and pedagogue.

PLEASE NOTE: Most pass discounts/benefits do not apply to this event.