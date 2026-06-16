Starlight Series: Yuja Wang and Latin Fusion SuperBand People of Earth

With Ahmed Alom

Program to be announced soon!

06

A LIMITED-RUN PROJECT with one of the most dazzling and technically gifted pianists in classical music today!

Aspen Music Festival and School alumna Yuja Wang joins forces with Gabriel Globus-Hoenich—founder and percussionist of the dynamic Latin-Caribbean fusion collective People of Earth—for an electrifying new collaboration being performed in a limited number of cities. Longtime friends since their days at the Curtis Institute of Music, Wang and Globus-Hoenich reunite to explore the vibrant rhythms and colors of Afro-Latin and C