Starlight Series: Yuja Wang and Latin Fusion SuperBand People of Earth
Starlight Series: Yuja Wang and Latin Fusion SuperBand People of Earth
With Ahmed Alom
Program to be announced soon!
06
A LIMITED-RUN PROJECT with one of the most dazzling and technically gifted pianists in classical music today!
Aspen Music Festival and School alumna Yuja Wang joins forces with Gabriel Globus-Hoenich—founder and percussionist of the dynamic Latin-Caribbean fusion collective People of Earth—for an electrifying new collaboration being performed in a limited number of cities. Longtime friends since their days at the Curtis Institute of Music, Wang and Globus-Hoenich reunite to explore the vibrant rhythms and colors of Afro-Latin and C
Harris Concert Hall
$68
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Harris Concert Hall
960 North 3rd StreetAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-9042
tickets@aspenmusic.org