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Peak Series: Opera Star Joyce DiDonato with Patrick Summers

Peak Series: Opera Star Joyce DiDonato with Patrick Summers

DEBUSSY: Chansons de Bilitis
HAYDN: Arianna a Naxos, Hob. XXVIb/2
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ROSSINI: "Di tanti palpiti," from Tancredi
LIEBERSON: from Neruda Songs
MAHLER: Urlicht
ROSSINI: "Cruda sorte!", from L'italiana in Algeri

Multi-Grammy Award winner and 2018 Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Opera, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato entrances audiences across the globe! Joined by Patrick Summers, Music Director Emeritus of the Houston Grand Opera and Co-Artistic Director of the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program.

Michael Klein Music Tent
$58
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/events