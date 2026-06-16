Peak Series: Opera Star Joyce DiDonato with Patrick Summers

DEBUSSY: Chansons de Bilitis

HAYDN: Arianna a Naxos, Hob. XXVIb/2

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ROSSINI: "Di tanti palpiti," from Tancredi

LIEBERSON: from Neruda Songs

MAHLER: Urlicht

ROSSINI: "Cruda sorte!", from L'italiana in Algeri

Multi-Grammy Award winner and 2018 Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Opera, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato entrances audiences across the globe! Joined by Patrick Summers, Music Director Emeritus of the Houston Grand Opera and Co-Artistic Director of the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program.