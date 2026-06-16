Peak Series: Soaring Film Scores: From Sorcerer’s Apprentice to Lord of the Rings
Peak Series: Soaring Film Scores: From Sorcerer’s Apprentice to Lord of the Rings
DUKAS: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
MICHAEL GIACCHINO: “Married Life,” from Up
JOE HISAISHI: “My Neighbor Totoro,” from My Neighbor Totoro
RANDY NEWMAN: Toy Story Suite
MICHAEL GIACCHINO: “The Incredits,” from The Incredibles---
E. BERNSTEIN: The Magnificent Seven Main Title
JOHN WILLIAMS: Adventures on Earth, from E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
HOWARD SHORE: “Concerning Hobbits,” from Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring
WAXMAN: Carmen Fantasie
KORNGOLD: King's Row Suite
JOHN WILLIAMS: Main Title from Star Wars Suite
Michael Klein Music Tent
$38
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Michael Klein Music Tent
968 N. 3rd St.Aspen, Colorado 81611