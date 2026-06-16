Peak Series: Soaring Film Scores: From Sorcerer’s Apprentice to Lord of the Rings

DUKAS: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

MICHAEL GIACCHINO: “Married Life,” from Up

JOE HISAISHI: “My Neighbor Totoro,” from My Neighbor Totoro

RANDY NEWMAN: Toy Story Suite

MICHAEL GIACCHINO: “The Incredits,” from The Incredibles---

E. BERNSTEIN: The Magnificent Seven Main Title

JOHN WILLIAMS: Adventures on Earth, from E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

HOWARD SHORE: “Concerning Hobbits,” from Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring

WAXMAN: Carmen Fantasie

KORNGOLD: King's Row Suite

JOHN WILLIAMS: Main Title from Star Wars Suite