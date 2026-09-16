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Permitting Mix N' Mingle

Permitting Mix N' Mingle

The City of Aspen permitting departments invite you to a Permitting Mix N’ Mingle on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 12–1:30 p.m. at the Pitkin County Library, Dunaway Room.

This event is an opportunity to connect directly with City of Aspen permitting staff, ask questions, and learn more about the permitting process. Whether you are working on a home renovation, business improvement, infrastructure project, special event, or other project requiring a permit, staff will be available to provide guidance and answer questions.

Event details: 

  • Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30 
  • Time: 12–1:30 p.m. 
  • Location: Dunaway Room, Pitkin County Library, 120 N. Mill St., Aspen 

Staff from multiple city departments will be available, including: 

  • Building 
  • Planning 
  • Engineering 
  • Utilities 
  • Parks 
  • Parking 

The event will provide an informal setting to meet permitting staff, better understand requirements, and get tips for navigating the process. The city also welcomes feedback and questions as we continue working to make the permitting process easier to understand and navigate.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP by Monday, Sept. 28 at https://tally.so/r/814LXk.

Pitkin County Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Aspen
970-920-5000
parksweb@aspen.gov
https://aspen.gov/
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill St
Aspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/