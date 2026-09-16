The City of Aspen permitting departments invite you to a Permitting Mix N’ Mingle on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 12–1:30 p.m. at the Pitkin County Library, Dunaway Room.

This event is an opportunity to connect directly with City of Aspen permitting staff, ask questions, and learn more about the permitting process. Whether you are working on a home renovation, business improvement, infrastructure project, special event, or other project requiring a permit, staff will be available to provide guidance and answer questions.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 12–1:30 p.m.

Location: Dunaway Room, Pitkin County Library, 120 N. Mill St., Aspen

Staff from multiple city departments will be available, including:

Building

Planning

Engineering

Utilities

Parks

Parking

The event will provide an informal setting to meet permitting staff, better understand requirements, and get tips for navigating the process. The city also welcomes feedback and questions as we continue working to make the permitting process easier to understand and navigate.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP by Monday, Sept. 28 at https://tally.so/r/814LXk.