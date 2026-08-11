Pet Portraits at the MOLLIE Hotel
Pet Portraits at the MOLLIE Hotel
Treat your four-legged best friend to a portrait session with a scenic Aspen backdrop. Join us on the MOLLIE “woof”top for professional pet portraits by Kara Moore Photography, featuring stunning mountain views and plenty of tail wags.
Reserve a 15-minute individual session for your dog, then relax before or after your appointment with snacks and cocktails from our Petit Familia menu. After the event, your professionally edited photos will be delivered to the email address provided at registration.
This dog-friendly event is the perfect way to capture your pup’s Aspen adventure while enjoying an afternoon on the Roof Terrace. We can’t wait to welcome you and your favorite furry companion!
MOLLIE Hotel
$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MOLLIE Hotel
970-742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com
MOLLIE Hotel
111 S Garmisch StAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com