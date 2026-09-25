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Pink to Black presents Western Medicine

Pink to Black presents Western Medicine

Swinging from powerful harmonies and distortion to acoustic guitars, brushes and tender lap steel melodies, LA-based Western Medicine paints a vivid yet bittersweet image of their upbringing on Colorado’s western slope. Whether they’re playing festival stages, honky-tonk bars, or on your truck’s stereo, this 6-piece outfit will put on a heartfelt ﻿show you’ll never forget.

Saturday, October 3, 2026

8:00pm: Roma Ransom
9:00pm: Western Medicine

Thunder River Theatre Company
$40-$55
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pink to Black
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/