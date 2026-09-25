Pink to Black presents Western Medicine

Swinging from powerful harmonies and distortion to acoustic guitars, brushes and tender lap steel melodies, LA-based Western Medicine paints a vivid yet bittersweet image of their upbringing on Colorado’s western slope. Whether they’re playing festival stages, honky-tonk bars, or on your truck’s stereo, this 6-piece outfit will put on a heartfelt ﻿show you’ll never forget.

Saturday, October 3, 2026

8:00pm: Roma Ransom

9:00pm: Western Medicine