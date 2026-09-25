Pink to Black presents Western Medicine
Pink to Black presents Western Medicine
Swinging from powerful harmonies and distortion to acoustic guitars, brushes and tender lap steel melodies, LA-based Western Medicine paints a vivid yet bittersweet image of their upbringing on Colorado’s western slope. Whether they’re playing festival stages, honky-tonk bars, or on your truck’s stereo, this 6-piece outfit will put on a heartfelt show you’ll never forget.
Saturday, October 3, 2026
8:00pm: Roma Ransom
9:00pm: Western Medicine
Thunder River Theatre Company
$40-$55
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pink to Black
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 PromenadeCarbondale, Colorado 81623