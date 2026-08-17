Pitkin County Senior Services’ Picnic on the Mountain

The second annual Picnic on the Mountain, hosted by Pitkin County Senior Service, will be returning Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Elk Camp in Snowmass. The event is free and hosted in collaboration with Aspen One for those 60+. Check-in for the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Elk Camp Gondola base, with lunch at the top at 11:45 a.m. Attendees will have access to free gondola and alpine coaster tickets, a deck space at Elk Camp and raffle prizes courtesy of Aspen One.

There are 100 available spots for participants, which can be claimed by calling 970-920-5432.