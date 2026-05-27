Pride Extravaganza Drag Show
Pride Extravaganza Drag Show
Join us for our third annual Pride Extravaganza Drag Show—where fierce queens and kings from Colorado's Western Slope light up the stage! Expect jaw-dropping performances, high-glam looks, and plenty of surprises. Presented by the Aspen Art Museum in collaboration with the Roaring Fork Divas.
Light cocktail snacks and refreshments provided. AAM Members receive one complimentary alcoholic beverage; additional drinks available for purchase. This event is free and open to guests 21+. Please RSVP.
Aspen Art Museum
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Art Museum
970.925.8050
info@aspenartmuseum.org
Aspen Art Museum
637 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 925-8050
info@aspenartmuseum.org