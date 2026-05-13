Proactive & Prepared: Wildfire in the Roaring Fork Valley

Wheeler Opera House is pleased to partner with the Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Public Radio and ACES on an event designed to increase awareness and preparedness as wildfire season approaches.

Colorado is experiencing its warmest year in 131 years of record, and one of its driest. The Roaring Fork Valley sits at the epicenter, among the hardest-hit areas in the state for severe drought. With snowpack now peaked at historic lows, climate scientists are drawing comparisons to years that defined what catastrophic wildfire looks like in Colorado. This spring, wildfire risk across our valley is as serious as it has ever been.

On Tuesday May 19, the Wheeler is partnering with the Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Public Radio, and ACES to bring our community together for a direct conversation about what these conditions mean for our valley, what local fire departments and researchers are doing about it, and what each of us can do to protect our homes and our neighbors.

We’ll start the presentation at 6pm sharp, with opportunities for attendees to connect to presenters and panelists in the lobby both before and after the event.

If you’ve been wondering where things actually stand, this is the event to attend.