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Pushed by Sound: Moving Objects Too Small to See

Pushed by Sound: Moving Objects Too Small to See

Sound is more than something you hear: it’s a physical force that can push, pull, and even levitate objects. In this talk, I’ll explain how scientists and engineers use sound waves to move things too small to see with the naked eye.

I’ll start with something almost magical: sound waves powerful enough to float a plastic ball in mid-air, suspending it against gravity using nothing but vibrations. From there, I’ll introduce you to the world of microfluidics, where sound is used to sort and steer living cells with remarkable precision through channels narrower than a human hair.

Finally, I’ll tell you how surface acoustic waves, vibrations that ripple across a solid surface, play an essential role in your cell phone. In my own lab we’ve discovered how to use them to slide ultra-thin sheets of material along a surface. Rotating or stretching such sheets could unlock new electrical, magnetic, and optical material properties.

Flug Forum, Aspen Center for Physics
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Center for Physics
https://aspenphys.org/
Flug Forum, Aspen Center for Physics
700 W Gillespie St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-2585
https://aspenphys.org/