Reception: 10×10 Name Unseen 2026
Reception: 10×10 Name Unseen 2026
On view: July 31 to August 15, 2026
Opening Reception: Friday, July 31 from 5 PM- 7 PM
Artist Only Reception: Friday, July 31, 4 PM- 4 PM
The 10_10 Name Unseen Silent Auction is an exhibition showcasing local artists who have generously donated a 10_10 artwork. All panels are available for bidding starting at $100. All proceeds from the auction and pARTy go to support the Art Base’s efforts to make art and creativity available to all.
The Art Base
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
The Art Base
174 Midland AveBasalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org