Reception: 10×10 Name Unseen 2026

On view: July 31 to August 15, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, July 31 from 5 PM- 7 PM

Artist Only Reception: Friday, July 31, 4 PM- 4 PM

The 10_10 Name Unseen Silent Auction is an exhibition showcasing local artists who have generously donated a 10_10 artwork. All panels are available for bidding starting at $100. All proceeds from the auction and pARTy go to support the Art Base’s efforts to make art and creativity available to all.

