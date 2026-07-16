© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reception: 10×10 Name Unseen 2026

Reception: 10×10 Name Unseen 2026

On view: July 31 to August 15, 2026
Opening Reception: Friday, July 31 from 5 PM- 7 PM
Artist Only Reception: Friday, July 31, 4 PM- 4 PM

The 10_10 Name Unseen Silent Auction is an exhibition showcasing local artists who have generously donated a 10_10 artwork. All panels are available for bidding starting at $100. All proceeds from the auction and pARTy go to support the Art Base’s efforts to make art and creativity available to all.

The Art Base
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/
The Art Base
174 Midland Ave
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/