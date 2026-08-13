Redstone Art Sale and Reception

This year's celebration carries special significance: it marks 30 years of the Redstone Art Foundation's mission to promote and encourage the arts in the Crystal Valley, and we welcome visitors over the newly completed South Bridge, which now offers safer, easier access into Redstone for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Event Details:

• Friday, September 4 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM — Opening evening celebration featuring live music by DJ Koko Love from Paonia

• Saturday, September 5 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM — Full day of art, demonstrations, kids actives and live music by Mitch and Michelle

• Sunday, September 6 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM — Final day of the art show and sale, art demonstrations, kids activities

• Location: The Redstone Inn, Redstone, Colorado

Guests can look forward to browsing and purchasing original work from more than 30 juried artists working in painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry, and more. Live music will fill the grounds Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, setting a festive tone for an event that has become a cornerstone of Labor Day weekend in the Crystal River Valley. Throughout the weekend, visiting artists will offer live demonstrations, giving attendees a rare glimpse into their creative process, while dedicated kids' activities ensure the whole family can take part in the celebration.