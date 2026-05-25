The Roaring Fork Media & Democracy Symposium is a full-day convening designed to explore the evolving role of local journalism in supporting an informed and engaged community. At a time of increasing political polarization, declining trust in institutions, and rapid changes in how people access information, this summit brings together regional media leaders, educators, and students to examine how local news can better serve the public good.

Program highlights include panels, short-form presentations, and community dialogue.

Keynote Speaker, Patricia Calhoun, will share her perspectives on media literacy, civic responsibility, freedom of the press and the future of local news.

