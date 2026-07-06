Roaring Fork Printmaking 2
Roaring Fork Printmaking 2
A print show in partnership with English in Action opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 pm. The show is the 268th consecutive exhibition since the
Gallery opened 40 years ago. Curt Carpenter, curator, asked Joshua Butler, Brian Colley, Margaret DeKovan, Amy Grogan, Jim Harris, Sandy Johnson, Jill Saabella, Mindy Vernon, Susan Walker and Marcia Weese to join him in exhibiting their art.
Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood DrAspen, Colorado 81611