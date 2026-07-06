Roaring Fork Printmaking 2

A print show in partnership with English in Action opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 pm. The show is the 268th consecutive exhibition since the

Gallery opened 40 years ago. Curt Carpenter, curator, asked Joshua Butler, Brian Colley, Margaret DeKovan, Amy Grogan, Jim Harris, Sandy Johnson, Jill Saabella, Mindy Vernon, Susan Walker and Marcia Weese to join him in exhibiting their art.