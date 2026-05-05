Roaring Fork Rising / Rai Omri with Abigail Benning

Western Colorado songwriter Rai Omri leads an evening of folk storytelling and subtle, layered soundscapes, joined by special guest Abigail Benning. A finalist in Kerrville Folk Festival’s Grassy Hill New Folk Competition and the NewSong Music Songwriting Competition, Omri shapes songs with field recordings, open tunings, and lyrics that animate the natural and spiritual worlds. Benning, a third-generation Roaring Fork Valley singer-songwriter, brings intimate folk and Americana with a modern indie edge, drawing on river seasons, small-town memory, and the quiet work of becoming yourself for a night of reflective, place-rooted original music, shared in the Wheeler’s historic acoustic warmth.