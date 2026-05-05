Roaring Fork Rising | The Sopris Sisters with Mark Nussmeier

The Sopris Sisters—singer‑songwriters Harper Powell and Emma Kieran—bring a contemporary folk sound shaped by the music they grew up on, including Nanci Griffith, Shawn Colvin, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sarah Jarosz. Their harmony‑focused duo debuted in 2025 and has since performed at Steve’s Guitars, on KDNK, in the The Vault at the Wheeler through the Roaring Fork Rising Series, and opened for Big Richard at the Basalt Summer Concert Series. Harper and Emma first met a decade ago through eTown’s Handmade Songs competition and later co‑founded the virtual Tabletop Concerts series. The evening also features Aspen‑based multi‑instrumentalist Mark Nussmeier.