Roaring Fork Rising | Wild Flight with Hugh Phillips

Wild Flight is a Colorado‑based trio featuring singer Emily Jurick, keyboardist and vocalist Eric Gross, and bassist Bill Ritchen. Formed in the Colorado mountains, the group has released multiple albums and singles and performs original, genre‑blending music described as roots‑rock with jazz and folk elements. Their live sound reflects years of collaboration and a growing audience across streaming platforms.

They are joined by Colorado country songwriter Hugh Phillips, whose music blends Americana, traditional country, and Rocky Mountain influences. Known for vivid storytelling and an expanding Mountain West following, Phillips brings an acoustic, narrative‑driven approach to the evening.