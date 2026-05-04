Sabrina Rudin: Healthy with a Side of Happy

Join Sabrina Rudin at Explore Books to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, Healthy with a Side of Happy.

Join us at Explore Books for a night of bites and conversation to celebrate the release of Healthy with a Side of Happy with creator and entrepreneur Sabrina Rudin, the founder and owner of Spring Café Aspen and creator behind @springbysabrina. In the book, Sabrina shares 100 plant-based recipes designed to nourish the whole family—from juices and smoothies to pastas, salads, and simple sweets. Rooted in her belief that food is medicine, the book pairs approachable recipes with pantry guides, meal prep strategies, and thoughtful kitchen practices.