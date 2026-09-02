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Safe Passages Art Reception

Safe Passages Art Reception

Roaring Fork Safe Passages, will have a conversation with participating artists and Cecily DeAngelo Executive Director and Tucker Vest Burton, Director of Communications. The event will be on Wednesday, September 23, from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Many of the artists will be participating. The moderator will be Andrew Travers, Senior Manager and Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies.

Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
https://www.aspenchapel.org/
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood Dr
Aspen, Colorado 81611