Safe Passages Art Reception

Roaring Fork Safe Passages, will have a conversation with participating artists and Cecily DeAngelo Executive Director and Tucker Vest Burton, Director of Communications. The event will be on Wednesday, September 23, from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Many of the artists will be participating. The moderator will be Andrew Travers, Senior Manager and Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies.