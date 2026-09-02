Safe Passages Art Reception
Safe Passages Art Reception
Roaring Fork Safe Passages, will have a conversation with participating artists and Cecily DeAngelo Executive Director and Tucker Vest Burton, Director of Communications. The event will be on Wednesday, September 23, from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the Gallery. Many of the artists will be participating. The moderator will be Andrew Travers, Senior Manager and Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies.
Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
Aspen Chapel Gallery
0077 Meadowood DrAspen, Colorado 81611