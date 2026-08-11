Safe Passages Art Reception

SAFE PASSAGES, a mixed media show in partnership with ROARING FORK SAFE PASSAGES, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, August 26, from 4 to 7 pm. The show is the 269th consecutive exhibition since the Gallery opened 41 years ago. Greg Poschman, curator, asked Cam Burns, Katalin Domoszlay, Dave Durrance, Erin Ely, Julie Grimm, Cary Guy, Nancy Kullgren, Willow Poschman, Tamara Susa, Pam Weber, and Ellen Woods to join him in exhibiting their art.