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Safe Passages Art Reception

Safe Passages Art Reception

SAFE PASSAGES, a mixed media show in partnership with ROARING FORK SAFE PASSAGES, opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Wednesday, August 26, from 4 to 7 pm. The show is the 269th consecutive exhibition since the Gallery opened 41 years ago. Greg Poschman, curator, asked Cam Burns, Katalin Domoszlay, Dave Durrance, Erin Ely, Julie Grimm, Cary Guy, Nancy Kullgren, Willow Poschman, Tamara Susa, Pam Weber, and Ellen Woods to join him in exhibiting their art.

Aspen Chapel Gallery
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Chapel Gallery
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
https://www.aspenchapel.org/
Aspen Chapel Gallery
77 Meadowood Drive
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-7184
info@aspenchapel.org
https://www.aspenchapel.org/