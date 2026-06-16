© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Hildegard

Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Hildegard

SARAH KIRKLAND SNIDER: HILDEGARD (AMFS Co-commission)

Co-commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects and the Aspen Music Festival and School, Hildegard is Snider’s first opera. It recently premiered with the L.A. Opera and garnered rave reviews with The New York Times calling it “gorgeously mesmerizing.”

Harris Concert Hall
$40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/
Harris Concert Hall
960 North 3rd Street
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-9042
tickets@aspenmusic.org
https://www.aspenmusicfestival.com/