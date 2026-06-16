Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Hildegard
Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Hildegard
SARAH KIRKLAND SNIDER: HILDEGARD (AMFS Co-commission)
Co-commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects and the Aspen Music Festival and School, Hildegard is Snider’s first opera. It recently premiered with the L.A. Opera and garnered rave reviews with The New York Times calling it “gorgeously mesmerizing.”
Harris Concert Hall
$40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Harris Concert Hall
960 North 3rd StreetAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-9042
tickets@aspenmusic.org