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Schubert MiniFest

Schubert MiniFest

Seven acclaimed musicians from the Roaring Fork Valley — and across the nation — will come together for a two-day festival exploring the exquisite song cycles and chamber music of Franz Schubert this week. On Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24, there will be music and storytelling through four distinctive programs — revealing why Schubert’s deeply human artistry continues to captivate audiences nearly two centuries later. That’s from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Old Thompson Barn
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BenFeng Music Productions
https://www.benfengmusicproductions.org/
Old Thompson Barn
333 River Valley Ranch Rd
Carbondale, Colorado 81623