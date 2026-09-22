Schubert MiniFest

Seven acclaimed musicians from the Roaring Fork Valley — and across the nation — will come together for a two-day festival exploring the exquisite song cycles and chamber music of Franz Schubert this week. On Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24, there will be music and storytelling through four distinctive programs — revealing why Schubert’s deeply human artistry continues to captivate audiences nearly two centuries later. That’s from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.