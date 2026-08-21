Snowmass Tourism and Aspen Science Center present Science in Snowmass, a free, two-day celebration of all things science and discovery in Snowmass Village, September 11-12, 2026. The weekend brings the community together to explore paleontology, climatology, and astronomy through a series of educational programs inspired by the 2010-2011 Snowmass Ice Age Discovery.

Friday features hands-on field trips for school groups led by regional science and conservation organizations, followed by a special Ice Age Explorer Tour. Evening programming is headlined by a panel discussion featuring scientists from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science who will explore what the fossils revealed about Colorado’s Ice Age past and how the discovery continues to inform science today. The evening caps off with an astronomy session led by Astro Tours. Saturday’s activities focus on environmental stewardship and outdoor exploration, including guided nature and discovery hikes with ACES and a special tour of Ziegler Reservoir with Aspen Science Center.

Saturday evening features a climate change panel featuring leading scientists and regional partners from Colorado State University, Aspen One, Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley, and ACES. The evening concludes with a second astronomy session under the stars. Together, these events offer participants of all ages unique opportunities to explore the region’s natural history, night sky, and environmental future.

See a full breakdown of the weekend’s programming here.