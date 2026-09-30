Shining Mountains Film Festival 2026

Sacred Dog – 54min 43

An award-winning story about a Native American family’s use of sport to fight against their historically bloody and impoverished past and teach their young about their own imperiled culture. Indian Relay Race is an extreme and sometimes dangerous sport: three times around the track on three different horses, bareback. But it’s also a sustaining sport. It restores the primacy of the horse in Lakota lives – the horse as a “medicine,” as a lifeline.

Dancing Warriors – 10min

A team of Indian Relay Racing teens, named Dancing Warriors, come together to compete and support each other as they face the challenges of life on the reservation. The coming-of-age story of Lakota youth as they find strength in tradition and passion in competition.