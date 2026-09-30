Shining Mountains Film Festival 2026 | Dream, Touch, Believe

The inspiring life of Michael Naranjo, an Indigenous Tewa and Santa Clara Pueblo sculptor who lost his eyesight and the use of one hand due to a grenade blast during the Vietnam War. Yet, the Indigenous Pueblo artist creates sculptures coveted by collectors worldwide. The shadow-like bronzes treasured for their haunting beauty are prominently displayed in homes, museums, and grand institutions like the White House and Vatican. But it’s Naranjo’s life story that continues to spark hope within people of all walks of life. Dream Touch Believe is a timeless biographical documentary about a man who succeeded in doing what he was told he couldn’t do. It is a film that will inspire audiences of all ages.