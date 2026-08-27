Skye Perryman: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times
Skye Perryman: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times
Join Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward, for a discussion of her new book, Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times: How to Reclaim Your Power, Fight for Freedom, and Reimagine Democracy.
Explore Books
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com