Tickets to Snowmass Rendezvous include bottomless adult beverages from 4-8 pm. Get pours from breweries and spirit makers from near and far! Enjoy craft beers, hard seltzers, cocktails, and more at this year’s event.

From craft beverages and local makers to outdoor brands, artists, and food vendors, Snowmass Rendezvous brings together an eclectic mix of partners that turn the mountain into a full-sensory experience. Discover something new between sets, sips, and strolls through Snowmass.