© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snowmass Rendezvous

Snowmass Rendezvous

Tickets to Snowmass Rendezvous include bottomless adult beverages from 4-8 pm. Get pours from breweries and spirit makers from near and far! Enjoy craft beers, hard seltzers, cocktails, and more at this year’s event.

From craft beverages and local makers to outdoor brands, artists, and food vendors, Snowmass Rendezvous brings together an eclectic mix of partners that turn the mountain into a full-sensory experience. Discover something new between sets, sips, and strolls through Snowmass.

Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village
$50
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Town of Snowmass Village
970-923-3777
https://www.tosv.com/
Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village