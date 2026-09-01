Snowmass Wine Festival
Snowmass Wine Festival
The Rotary Club of Snowmass Village and its partners are pleased to announce the 2026 Snowmass Wine Festival, Snowmass Village CO, September 18 – 19, 2026, the complete experience for wine lovers.
This two-day event kicks off Friday evening at the Viceroy Snowmass with an incredible reception and four-course wine dinner featuring California wines!
The Grand Tasting takes place Saturday afternoon from 1:30pm – 5pm at Snowmass Town Park, bringing together a beautiful venue, music, cuisines from local restaurants and of course, lots of wine and spirits. Whether you are an avid wine aficionado or someone who enjoys a glass from time to time, there’s something for every attendee to enjoy.
Tickets on sale now!
Snowmass Town Park
$135-$225
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Snowmass Village Rotary
Snowmass Town Park
2000 Brush Creek RdSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-922-2233
guestservices@snowmasstourism.com