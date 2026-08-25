Songwriters' Round
Songwriters' Round
Come check out Nashville-style songwriters in the round on October 16! These award-winning writers will share their original songs and the stories behind them. This will be a stellar night of Folk, Indie, Bluegrass, and Country songwriting at its finest. The in-the-round concert format leads to intimate performances and unexpected collaborations... don't miss it!
TACAW
$25-$40
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org