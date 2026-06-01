Songwriting Workshop with Jackson Emmer

Join us at the Pitkin County Library for a not-to-miss chance to hone the craft of songwriting in this 2-hour workshop led by Jackson Emmer.

Whether you're getting started at writing songs, want to refine your melodies, or learn some new approaches -- this is the perfect chance to glean some tips from someone who has spent his life exploring his love of music and the art of writing well-crafted songs.

Note: Jackson's workshop will be followed later in the evening for a performance with Martin Gilmore.

Join us at 7:30 pm! Learn more.