Soundularity Sound Journey

Join us for an immersive organic+ electronic musical sound healing ceremony at the historic Aspen Chapel in Aspen, CO.

This is not your typical sound healing or sound bath experience. Tommy Dill, the sound healer, music composer and sound designer behind Soundularity, and Brittany Zimmerman, the creator and producer behind Blackrose events, join forces - for their third year in a row - to bring their guests an incredibly unique sound healing ceremonial performance unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before. Going beyond the traditional set up and instruments used, Tommy’s emotional and restorative soundscape in collaboration with Brittany’s highly curated environments, create a one-of-a-kind, elevated listening experience that will leave you in awe for all that is possible in and around you.