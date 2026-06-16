Starlight Series: Emanuel Ax Plays Mozart
Starlight Series: Emanuel Ax Plays Mozart
MOZART: Overture to La Clemenza di Tito, K. 621
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K. 453
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CAROLINE SHAW: Entr’acte
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503
Acclaimed for his tonal warmth, nuanced interpretations, and the freshness he brings to familiar works, Emanuel Ax makes a rare Aspen appearance in two of Mozart’s most brilliant piano concerti.
Harris Concert Hall
$68
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS)
Harris Concert Hall
960 North 3rd StreetAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-9042
tickets@aspenmusic.org