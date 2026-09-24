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Steven Yazzie: Visiting Artist Lecture

Steven Yazzie: Visiting Artist Lecture

Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Steven J. Yazzie.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Steven J. Yazzie (b.1970) is a multidisciplinary artist working in painting, installation, video/film and community. Yazzie is a member of the Navajo Nation and a veteran of the Gulf War, serving honorably with the United States Marine Corps, 1988-92.

Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/