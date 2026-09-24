Steven Yazzie: Visiting Artist Lecture

Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Steven J. Yazzie.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Steven J. Yazzie (b.1970) is a multidisciplinary artist working in painting, installation, video/film and community. Yazzie is a member of the Navajo Nation and a veteran of the Gulf War, serving honorably with the United States Marine Corps, 1988-92.