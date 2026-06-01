Summit of Hope: An Evening with Lhakpa Sherpa

Lhakpa Sherpa is the first Nepali woman to summit Mount Everest and holds the world record for the most Everest summits by any woman. Beyond her extraordinary accomplishments as a climber, Lhakpa is also a survivor of domestic violence who now shares her story to inspire courage, healing, and resilience.

Through film and live conversation, Lhakpa will reflect on her journey from scaling the world’s highest peaks to navigating profound personal challenges and the strength required to survive both physical and emotional mountains.