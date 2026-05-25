Teen Night Open Mic

It’s time for a new Teen Night! Whether your young performer is looking to workshop a new project, test out a skill, or just get comfortable on stage, Open Mic Night is a chance to share what they’re working on. From live music and spoken word to comedy and instrumentals, all performances are welcome on June 19. Come to perform, collaborate, or just hang out and hear what others are creating. For those interested, professional local artists will be on-site to offer support and ideas, for those who request.

Teen Night is a series of free arts and culture events exclusively for ages 13–18. Local teens take over TACAW, on stage and in the audience, for a night all their own. This night is for teens only: ages 13–18 invited.

