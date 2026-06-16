The American Economy in a New Era

Presented in collaboration with the Aspen Economic Strategy Group as part of the McCloskey Speaker Series.

Aspen Economic Strategy Group Panel. This conversation explores the opportunities and challenges shaping the next chapter of the American economy. A bipartisan network of leading economists, policymakers, and business leaders, AESG works to advance evidence-based solutions to the nation’s most pressing economic issues. Join us for a timely discussion on the forces transforming economic growth, prosperity, and opportunity in the United States. Speakers to be announced.Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 1:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.

Book signing will immediately follow the event. To learn more about his book or to order a copy, please click here.

