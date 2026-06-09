The Climate Curve Awards

Late-night television host, Emmy Award-winning writer, and New York Times bestselling author Seth Meyers will take the stage as emcee at Climate Curve's awards ceremony for their 9th annual Keeling Curve Prize (KCP) and their new, first-of-its-kind Climate Curve Prize: Methane (CCP:M) on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the Paul JAS Center in Aspen.

The evening event, starting at 6:00 PM, will reveal the winners of the 2026 KCP — one of the world's most prestigious honors in climate innovation — and the finalists of the 2026 CCP:M — the first global prize supporting methane solutions in food and waste systems.

The ceremony will announce the KCP winners, selected from a field of over 600 applicants and 20 finalists from around the globe.