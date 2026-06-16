The Global Economy at a Crossroads: Leadership in an Uncertain World

Distinguished economist and former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. joins Nancy Lazar, chief global economist at Piper Sandler, for a timely conversation about the forces shaping the global economy. With decades of leadership across the public and private sectors, including roles at the Federal Reserve, TIAA, and the Council on Foreign Relations, Ferguson offers an experienced, clear-eyed perspective on financial markets, economic resilience, and the policy decisions that will shape the future of growth and stability.Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 5:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.

