The Green Expo
The Green Expo
CORE, or the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, is hosting The Green Expo September 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at Aspen Meadows, and is free, but registration is required. The program includes a panel discussion, 'solutions showcase,' and a social hour, with sustainable businesses, products and services from across the Roaring Fork Valley. Attendance is free; registration is required.
Aspen Meadows
Free
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
CORE
Aspen Meadows
845 Meadows RdAspen, Colorado 81611