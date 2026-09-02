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The Green Expo

The Green Expo

CORE, or the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, is hosting The Green Expo September 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at Aspen Meadows, and is free, but registration is required. The program includes a panel discussion, 'solutions showcase,' and a social hour, with sustainable businesses, products and services from across the Roaring Fork Valley. Attendance is free; registration is required.

Aspen Meadows
Free
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CORE
https://www.aspencore.org/
Aspen Meadows
845 Meadows Rd
Aspen, Colorado 81611