Join author and LARC founder Tom Karrel for an interactive conversation celebrating the release of The Lost Art of Random Conversations. Drawing from thousands of hours facilitating groups and experiences with strangers across more than 45 countries, Tom explores what happens when we relearn one surprisingly powerful human skill: talking to people we don’t already know.

This won’t be quite a traditional author talk. Tom will share stories and ideas from the book, but the audience will also get a small taste of LARC themselves through a simple facilitated conversation experience. Together we’ll explore loneliness and belonging, why spontaneous conversation has become harder, what other cultures can teach us about connection, and what happens to our relationships and communities as more of life moves onto phones, screens, and AI.

LARC has deep roots in the Roaring Fork Valley, where Tom first began hosting the conversation experiences that ultimately grew into the movement and book, making Explore a particularly meaningful place to bring the book home.

The evening will conclude with audience Q&A, conversation, and a book signing.