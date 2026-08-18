The Mane Event: Trotting Through Tradition of Horsemanship

The Mane Event returns to the Snowmass Rodeo Grounds for a free, family-friendly celebration benefiting Smiling Goat Ranch and its equine-assisted services.

The Westernaires will take center stage with a high-noon grand entry, followed by an exciting performance showcasing their precision riding, horsemanship and Western tradition.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy equine demonstrations, meet the animals of Smiling Goat Ranch and explore a marketplace featuring local vendors and community partners. Hickory House and Apres Cookies will be on-site with food and treats available for purchase.

Admission is free. For everyone’s safety, please leave pets at home.