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The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet

The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet

Best-selling author and researcher Scott Weidensaul shows us why we should never underestimate the resiliency of birds, and why creating a world that works for birds will work for everything, including us.

ACES | Hallam Lake
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
ACES | Hallam Lake
100 Puppy Smith St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/