Thirsting for a Future
Thirsting for a Future
Join us at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale on September 23 at 6:30pm for a special film screening of the documentary, Thirsting for a Future.
This event is more than a movie—it’s a celebration of local youth climate leaders featured on screen, an honor for our regional environmental educators, and an interactive launchpad for real change.
The Crystal Theatre
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
The Crystal Theatre
427 Main StCarbondale, Colorado 81623