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Thirsting for a Future

Thirsting for a Future

Join us at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale on September 23 at 6:30pm for a special film screening of the documentary, Thirsting for a Future.

This event is more than a movie—it’s a celebration of local youth climate leaders featured on screen, an honor for our regional environmental educators, and an interactive launchpad for real change.

The Crystal Theatre
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
The Crystal Theatre
427 Main St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623