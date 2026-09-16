Thirsting for a Future Film Screening

Join us at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale for a special community-wide film screening of the documentary, Thirsting for a Future (produced by Moxiecran Media)!

This event is more than a movie—it’s a celebration of local youth climate leaders featured on screen, an honor for our regional environmental educators, and an interactive launchpad for real change. Thank you to our generous sponsor, the Aspen Community Foundation, it's free for all to attend.

What to Expect:

30-Minute Screening: Experience the compelling stories of local youth and educators leading watershed stewardship across our valley.

Experience the compelling stories of local youth and educators leading watershed stewardship across our valley. Interactive Post-Film Forum: Guided by film maker Christi Bode, Sarah Johnson, founder of Wild Rose Education, and Megan Dean, Roaring Fork Conservancy's Director of Education we’ll shift from passive viewing to active community dialogue using live digital polling and seat-to-seat discussion.

Guided by film maker Christi Bode, Sarah Johnson, founder of Wild Rose Education, and Megan Dean, Roaring Fork Conservancy's Director of Education we’ll shift from passive viewing to active community dialogue using live digital polling and seat-to-seat discussion. Direct Pathways to Action: Discover how students, parents, and educators can directly engage with and support the upcoming Colorado Youth Climate Program and Roaring Fork Conservancy initiatives.



Whether you’re a high school student ready to step into leadership, a parent looking to support your child, or a K-12 educator seeking place-based tools—your voice belongs in this room.

Seats are limited—reserve your spot today!