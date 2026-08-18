Carbondale Arts presents the “Tiny Print Showcase” a juried group exhibition at the Carbondale Arts Gallery on display August 21 - September 24, 2026. Juried by accomplished printmakers Johanna Mueller (Greeley) and Ray Muñoz (Denver), plus 4 invited artists Paul Acevedo Gomez (Denver), Virginia Diaz Saiki (Denver), Angel Antonio Estrada III (Denver), Theresa Haberkorn (Boulder). The opening reception will take place Friday, August 21, from 5-7pm at The Launchpad, with an artist talk at 5:30pm.