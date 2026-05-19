Traffic Jams with Bandits on the Run
Traffic Jams with Bandits on the Run
Traffic Jams in The Vault at the Wheeler is a free August concert series presented in partnership with the City of Aspen Transportation Department, intended to help shift your trip and reimagine the late‑afternoon commute. Rather than sitting in traffic on Main St, audiences are invited to step out of their ride – car, bus or bike – and into The Vault for live music, and refreshments.
Wheeler Opera House
Free
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/